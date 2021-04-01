Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $51,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $8.54 on Thursday, reaching $152.87. 3,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.