Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,625 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 7.15% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $579.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

