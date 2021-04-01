Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,625 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 7.15% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:USX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $579.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.33.
In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
