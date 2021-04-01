Arionum (ARO) One Day Volume Hits $72.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 48.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $95,446.00 and $72.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,752.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.88 or 0.03276239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00335163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $537.43 or 0.00914734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00422689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00369163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00261930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

