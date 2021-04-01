Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Arion has a market cap of $112,859.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,735,750 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

