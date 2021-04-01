Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) Insider Steve Trowbridge Purchases 22,519 Shares

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) insider Steve Trowbridge acquired 22,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £3,152.66 ($4,118.97).
ARE stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.55. Arena Events Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The firm has a market cap of £34.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.
Arena Events Group Company Profile
