Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) Insider Steve Trowbridge Purchases 22,519 Shares

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) insider Steve Trowbridge acquired 22,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £3,152.66 ($4,118.97).

ARE stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.55. Arena Events Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The firm has a market cap of £34.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Get Arena Events Group alerts:

Arena Events Group Company Profile

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.