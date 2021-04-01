ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $15.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.08 billion and the lowest is $15.85 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $59.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.31 billion to $58.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of MT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,792. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.