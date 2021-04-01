AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 65.4% in March

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AQB. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $475.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $573,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.