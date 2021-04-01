Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.72.

APYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

