Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,867. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

