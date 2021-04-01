AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $318,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $145.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

