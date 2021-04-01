Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 4,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 279,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

APR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

