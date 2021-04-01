Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 2,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.