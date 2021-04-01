Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $48.84

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $45.21. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

