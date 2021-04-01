Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AIT opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

