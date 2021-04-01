Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $902.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

