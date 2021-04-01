Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.