Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

