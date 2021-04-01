Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 16,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,240. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

