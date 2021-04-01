AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday.

ANGO stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

