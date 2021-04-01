AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

