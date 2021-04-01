ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 8.2%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.07. 33,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,491,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.38 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.