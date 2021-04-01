Analysts Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Price Target at GBX 5,071.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSW. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of Renishaw stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,470 ($84.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,002.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,790.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 102.89. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
