Analysts Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Price Target at GBX 5,071.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSW. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Renishaw stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,470 ($84.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,002.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,790.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 102.89. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

