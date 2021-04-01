Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $599.09

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $599.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $18.54 on Thursday, reaching $552.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,438,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.98 and its 200 day moving average is $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.