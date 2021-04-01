Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.39. 11,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,164. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

