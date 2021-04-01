Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 190.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 253.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 165.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 295,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

