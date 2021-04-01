Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.09.

Shares of CP stock opened at $379.29 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $205.26 and a 12-month high of $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.01 and its 200 day moving average is $338.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

