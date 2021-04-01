Analysts Set Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 78,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

