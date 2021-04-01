Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $103.55

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.36.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $72.25. 5,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,588. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

