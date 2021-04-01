Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ICBK stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

