Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.00. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,798. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $18,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $13,589,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

