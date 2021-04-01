Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NDRA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

