Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,834 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,834 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $77.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

