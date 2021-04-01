Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

