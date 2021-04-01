Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

