Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,085 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

