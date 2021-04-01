Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

NYSE AMP opened at $232.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

