Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of USAS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

