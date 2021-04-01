America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $152.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

