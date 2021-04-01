American International Group Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

