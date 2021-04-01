American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE:LTC opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

