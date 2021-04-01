American International Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

