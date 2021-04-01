American International Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vonage worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

