American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

