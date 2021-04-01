American International Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $279.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.83 and a 200-day moving average of $272.12. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.82.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

