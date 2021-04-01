American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,949. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

