AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UHAL opened at $612.60 on Thursday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $249.45 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

