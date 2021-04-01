AllianceBernstein’s (AB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE AB opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

