Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases £536.50 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £536.50 ($700.94).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Christopher Samuel acquired 59 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £541.62 ($707.63).

ATST opened at GBX 931.66 ($12.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 910.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 880.51. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 606 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 935 ($12.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

