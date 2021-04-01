Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $20.87

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $20.00. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4,657 shares.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

