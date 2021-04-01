Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGMJF opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

