Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AGMJF opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.
About Algoma Central
Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.